Life is precious! We just had these awful shootings in Texas that took away innocent lives of our children. We have drug overdoses every day and yet we have people marching to take away more lives. Enough! We have all kinds of birth control today for men and women. What does it take to wake us up? Be responsible and do what is right.
Sally Herold
Slippery Rock Township
