Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 5:32 am
Psalm 7:15-16, He who digs a hole and scoops it out, falls into the pit he has made. The trouble he causes recoils on him until his violence comes down on his own head. Our God is in control!
Sally Herold
Slippery Rock Township
