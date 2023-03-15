Terry Rodgers, the recently-appointed (not elected) sixth member of our city council needs to be voted out this election season.
I thought he would be better compared to the others on council. However, so far, he is no different.
The issue of Aiken continues to be a hot-button issue. Aiken was the only contractor to bid on the city’s refuse contract.
From the time of the Feb. 2 city council meeting to the last day of Aiken’s current contract (March 31), the city had roughly 60 days to figure out a solution.
Instead, Rodgers chose to vote for Aiken. Rodgers could have shown his disagreement by voting “no” and dissenting. However, he chose to go with the flow.
Although we do not have tags for the new contract, people are getting shafted because of the leftover tags that cannot be used up, despite having paid for them and they were mandated to buy them, whether they needed them or not.
During the March 2 city council meeting, Rodgers admitted that he was to blame for the idea of having residents donate their unused Aiken tags back to the city so that the city could redistribute them for free to other residents with the hope of cleaning up blight. No refunds or reimbursements, but please donate the tags.
Rodgers is right. I blame him. Anyone misguided enough to come up with such a suggestion deserves to be voted out.
Ryan Velazio
New Castle
