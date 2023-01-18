No surprise that Shell’s Beaver County cracker plant is causing pollutant emissions to spike. In responses, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation and promised to evaluate any other emission contaminants that may be in violation.
This is the ninth different notice of violation since July 21.
That’s six months ago and the toxins are still being released.
What about the safety of the cracker workers? What about all the residents who are breathing the polluted air? What about community members whose water is contaminated by the cracker plant?
Shut it down until Shell abides all of the safe practices that they agreed to.
— Ruth P. Fletcher, New Bedford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.