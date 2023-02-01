As to housing city hall, I strongly feel the public library of New Castle is off limits.
I haven’t explored every square foot of the library, but I question that there would be ample room for city hall officials and their visitors to be properly served.
Parking is limited now, so that would present future problems. The increase of noise and transit would be a distraction to library activities.
There are several empty schools, churches, a temple and office buildings that could accommodate city hall better than our beloved library.
Let the library expand and provide new programs for young and old.
Ruth P. Fletcher
New Bedford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.