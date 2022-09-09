Many thanks to Debbie Wachter from the New Castle News for her coverage and pictures of the Mahoningtown Community Day at Darling Park which were featured in the Aug. 27, 2022, edition of the newspaper. You are a very special person! Many thanks also to Don Runyon, Nick Maiorano, Fred Droeder and Mahoningtown Crime Watch and all the volunteers who make this festival possible.
The entertainment, music and variety of food vendors, baby doll dance and fireworks were all amazing. Mahoningtown has always been about “the people who grew up here, lived here and those that chose to stay here.”
Many of our residents have gone to bigger and better things in their lives and their professions, but they never forget their Mahoningtown roots, their Italian heritage and their traditions. Best people in the world!
Rose Perrotta
Mahoningtown
