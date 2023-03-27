Spring is the time to dust off fishing gear and get ready for trout season.
Unfortunately, anglers at the bridge on Georgetown Road over Taylor Run got bypassed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) again.
This section is classed by the state as approved trout waters, but is not stocked.
The property downstream is Western Pennsylvania Conservancy property and is open to the public.
In fact, the Conservancy recently added a parking area off Gerber Road about a quarter mile away to encourage more visitors to enjoy its land.
It’s overly sad since Taylor Run is a small stream more suited for youngsters, unlike the nearby dangerous Slippery Rock Creek.
Everyone has heard the phrase “Go big or go home.”
Well, the PFBC went home leaving empty stringers here.
Ronald Tracy
Volant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.