Congratulations to the students of Union High School for having the most successful string of athletic accomplishments this school district ever experienced. In the past three seasons, Union won a state championship, a state silver medal, five WPIAL championships, five WPIAL silver medals and 12 section championships. This group won championships in six different team sports. Currently, they are the reigning WPIAL champion in four sports. Can any other school claim to ever have four teams as WPIAL champions, all in the same 12-month span?
Union’s athletic triumphs culminated with girls’ basketball winning the PIAA State Championship. These last three years are legendary. They were highlighted by:
Girls Basketball — One PIAA championship, one WPIAL championship, one WPIAL Final Four. Two section championships.
Baseball — Two WPIAL championships, one WPIAL silver medal, three section championships
Softball — One WPIAL championship, two WPIAL silver medals, three section championships
Football – One WPIAL championship, one PIAA silver medal
Boys Basketball — One PIAA Final Four, two WPIAL silver medals, one WPIAL Final Four, two section championships
Volleyball — Two section championships
These achievements are unprecedented in Union’s proud history. The 2023 softball and baseball teams are both ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL heading into the playoffs. Hopefully more gold will be coming home.
I’m impressed by how well-mannered and respectful these players are. Credit goes to their parents. Recognition also must be given to coaches Benincase, Niedbala, Nogay, Stanley, Fisher and Sanders for guiding these teams to victory. Each team showed poise and were well-disciplined. It’s no coincidence many of these names seen on the sports page are also found on Union’s academic honor roll. These students already learned that hard work and practice will be rewarded. I wish the Union Class of 2023 continued success after graduation. You deserve it.
Ron Tomon
Union Township
