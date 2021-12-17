What a difference a year makes is right (Letters, Nov. 20)!
At least now we have a president with class and is decent who doesn’t call journalists “fake news” every time he has a press conference. Unlike the last guy, Biden doesn’t threaten to revoke the broadcast licenses of networks who air unfavorable reports about his administration.
Joe isn’t telling female members of Congress who are Muslims to “go back to where they came from.” We have a leader who doesn’t refer to countries mostly populated by Black and brown people as “(bleep) holes.” How much saner it is that the occupant of the White House doesn’t think neo-Nazis spewing racist, anti-semitic hatred are “good people.”
Fact checking the Nov. 20 letter — President Biden is accused of closing an oil pipeline (Keystone XL) that hasn’t even been built. Yes, he put a stop on issuing any more drilling leases on federal lands. Why? Because the oil companies already have 7,000 leases (drilling rights) on government lands they’re not even using. (You won’t hear that on Fox.) I’d like to know where gasoline was under $2 a gallon during Trump’s term?
Furthermore, the president of the United States has absolutely no control or say over Canada’s timber — that’s the domain of the Canadian Forest Service.
How refreshing and reassuring is it we now have a commander-in-chief who actually believes in science? Biden doesn’t insist global warming is a “hoax,” and neither does the Pentagon.
Nor does Joe proclaim himself to be a “genius” who knows more than the generals, the CIA, the FBI, epidemiologists, Dr. Fauci, and on and on. What a difference a year makes, indeed!
Robert Zbegan
Shenango Township
