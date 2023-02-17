If any outdoor people are planning on going to our new county park (Quakertown Falls) for a nice day hike — forget it. The total area is stated as 180 acres, but as it is now most of it is posted. There’s a dirt road that was cut in from the edge of the parking lot downstream from the falls that appears to parallel the creek, but it is blocked by a locked gate with a sign: “private property, no trespassing, violators will be prosecuted.”
So exactly what areas are open to the public? Good question. Need maps. I was there last fall and walked the old railroad bed toward the Ohio line, but after a thousands feet or so turns really wet and is blocked by tangles of downed trees. Oh, and if you happen to need a bathroom — too bad. Just find a place to “go” in the woods. Nope, no port-a-johns, not even a roll of Charmin tacked to a tree. (Just make sure you’re out of frame of the surveillance cameras.)
And please take your drink cans and plastic bottles with you when leaving. There isn’t a trash can either.
Robert Zbegan
Shenango Township
