It’s never about the guns. Every aftermath of a school shooting where kids are slaughtered in their classrooms by some maniac with a military combat battlefield weapon, it’s never about the guns. The defenders of assault rifles conjure up every cockamamie excuse they can think of to justify the existence of the ARs. Guys use them for hunting groundhogs — give me a break. Why in the hell does anyone need an AR-15 for plinking groundhogs? I’ve terminated these nuisance critters with a single shot from a .22. So what’s wrong with a deer rifle for bagging coyotes or feral pigs? If you’re wondering about home defense, what’s wrong with a good ole’ .12 gauge shotgun or a big handgun like a .44?
It’s never about the guns — it’s about “society.” Republicans long for the last century, 1950 in particular. Oh, how they ramble on about how things were back then — every house with children had a father, very few babies were born out of wedlock, there was prayer in the schools, people went to church every Sunday, a woman’s place was in the home, same-sex marriage was illegal, abortion was illegal and white males were the dominant authority, the final say on everything.
One letter writer asked, “What has changed?” Four hundred million guns, that’s what. By the way, the era (1950s) that some Republicans extol as the paragon of morality and the right they fail to mention that African Americans couldn’t vote, they could be lynched or shot and killed for any little thing, they had separate waiting rooms, lunch counters, had to sit in the back of the bus and were segregated in schools.
Funny, they seem oblivious to the reality of the day that combat battlefield guns weren’t for sale to the general public. States didn’t have nonsensical “open-carry” laws and guns weren’t as numerous as gas stations.
A writer asked what effects do violent video games and movies have on a child’s mental development? So what effects does it have on a child’s mental development to see their classmates lying there with faces or heads blown off by rounds from another AR-15? What effect does it have when a 9 or 10 year old smears a friend’s blood on her to make the shooter think she’s dead?
Robert Zbegan
Shenango Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.