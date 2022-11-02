A recent letter referred to President Biden as a “regime.” Really? At last we have a commander-in-chief who doesn’t talk like a dictator. Remember Trump’s “The power of the president is absolute” and his proclamation “Article II gives me the right to do whatever I want.” No it doesn’t. The president is not a king.
Joe Biden doesn’t emulate tyrants, write them “beautiful love letters” or take the word of a former KGB head like Vladimir Putin as more credible than our own intelligence agencies. A second penning rambled on about Khrushchev and communism, while totally disregarding the authoritarian orations of the MAGA right.
Quite a few of the election deniers who are running for office stated they won’t accept the results of the vote unless they win. Talk about controlling what kids are taught in school — it’s not the progressives who are on a book-banning spree and are passing state laws allowing parents to sue teachers if they discuss events in history or civics that might make white students feel “uncomfortable.” Oh boo hoo, suck it up, buttercups. These are the same folks referring to liberals as “snowflakes.”
Gee, doesn’t anyone in the MAGA party think that slavery made African-Americans uncomfortable? How about all the Black World War II veterans who fought against Hitler, only to return home to segregation and discrimination? Or the fact they had to wait until 1964 Civil Rights Act for full franchisement? You think it made them uncomfortable?
Or maybe how the U.S. drove by force Native Americans off their tribal lands and confined them to reservations? Think that made the original inhabitants of this country uncomfortable? Or how women were considered “property” of their husbands during colonial times?
The right accuses liberals of “cancel culture” while they themselves attempt to “cancel” history that doesn’t conform to their own beliefs.
Robert Zbegan
Shenango Township
