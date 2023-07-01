What’s the deal with the city council wanting to amend the trash contract? They already have agreed upon the contract, and now they want to amend it to make more money.
It must be nice not to worry about spending other people’s money.
It’s hard enough to buy the orange bags by the roll, and now they want to tack on another fee. I’m a disabled veteran on a fixed income, and I will have to give it some thought about what I can do without, if they pass the amendment.
Robert McAdams
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.