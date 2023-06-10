Editor’s note: A story, “Mahoningtown marks holiday at remodeled hall” appeared in the May 30 edition, which was all-digital.
The New Castle Honor Guard, Blue Coat Band and 150 followers marched to the memorial for our veterans in Mahoningtown, a flower was placed on each of the crosses that were there.
This event was advertised in the New Castle News prior to it happening.
There was no follow up of this event taking place in the newspaper for the daily buyer of the newspaper.
Several pictures did appear online. What about the $1.50 daily buyer?
The New Castle News was a very proud supporter of veterans at one time, but they were missing in action at this event.
Robert Lutton
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.