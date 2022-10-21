Decades ago, a movie about the Watergate scandal included the popular line “follow the money.” Years later, a movie about a sports agent contained the phrase “show me the money.”
Congressman Mike Kelly brings these two lines to mind. Kelly has received millions in political donations over the years from special interest groups, corporations and individuals. It’s natural to wonder whether these funds have affected his votes. Let’s look.
Kelly has:
•Voted against strengthening the criminal background check system for handgun purchases, closing the gun show and boyfriend loopholes, and any other common sense gun laws. The National Rifle Association has spent $152,000 in support of Kelly during his career.
•Voted seven times to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for people with preexisting conditions. He’s received $1.8 million from the insurance, health professionals, and pharmaceutical/health products industries.
•Voted against capping the cost of insulin at $35, requiring drug companies to negotiate the cost of certain drugs in the Medicare program, and capping yearly out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare at $2,000. He’s received $292,000 from drug companies.
•Ignored the issue of climate change and supported deregulation on behalf of the fossil fuel industry, which have exacerbated the climate crisis. He’s received $881,000 from the oil and gas, mining, and electric utilities industries.
•Voted to kill a federal regulation that would make it easier for Americans to bring class-action lawsuits against banks and other financial institutions. He’s received $268,000 from commercial banks.
Kelly has voted against campaign finance reform. No wonder, he’s gotten $11.6 million in campaign donations, including $6.4 million from Political Action Committees and $291,000 from lobbyists.
The only way to get the stench of special-interest money out of PA-16 is to vote out Mike Kelly and vote for his opponent, Dan Pastore.
Rick Elia
New Castle
