Republicans are doubling down on their replacement theory lie.
You can understand what the GOP is all about when you ask this question: If you really think millions of new faces are going to swell our voter rolls, why not court their votes and convince them that your party will provide a better life and future for them and their children, instead of demonizing them?
Instead, the Right makes up a twisted, evil theory that these people are trying to replace the white race in our country all while inspiring the insane, white nationalist portion of their base to grab their assault-style weapons and take out as many of them as possible. That’s what happened in Buffalo, El Paso, Charleston and Pittsburgh.
Somewhere along the line, Republicans made the decision that it’s good politics to target immigrants and minorities instead of trying to make their lives better. They figured this would lure a lot of white, working-class Americans into a party that has zero interest in doing anything for them other than trying to con them out of their votes and their money.
They lie about them. They take their children away from them and lock them in cages. They try to prevent them from pursuing their legal right to seek asylum.
Watch what they do, and you’ll see the GOP has decided that immigrants and minorities are nothing more than collateral damage in a political war they’re determined to win — no matter what the cost.
Rick Elia
Union Township
