If you had one day in the pool for how long it would take Congressman Mike Kelly’s lies and hypocrisy to shine through in the new session of Congress, you win.
Kelly co-sponsored a bill to strip about $71 billion from the Internal Revenue Service approved in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act to help it pursue tax cheats.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the cut in enforcement power would add $114 billion to our debt over the next 10 years.
That’s the same debt Kelly has attacked Democrats over for years. Now, Kelly wants to increase it to protect the GOP’s rich donors.
The original $80 billion appropriation includes increasing enforcement to help collect unpaid federal taxes, particularly from high-earning individuals and businesses.
Kelly has blatantly lied that 87,000 new agents will be hired.
The truth is this figure is the total hires in all positions across the entire agency over the next 10 years.
Also, the agency expects to lose 52,000 current employees over the next five years to regular retirements and attrition.
Kelly probably also doesn’t want you to know the Washington Post reported in 2021 that the richest Americans are hiding more than 20 percent of their earnings from the IRS, with the top 1 percent accounting for more than a third of unpaid taxes.
This costs the federal government about $175 billion a year in revenue.
Amid IRS funding cuts and the increased sophistication of tax evasion tactics, audits of the top 0.01 percent have gone from 30 percent to less than 10 percent as of 2019.
Remember that in the coming weeks when Kelly and the GOP go after Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the social safety net, and maybe defense spending, while protecting their rich friends and donors is given priority.
— Rick Elia, New Castle
