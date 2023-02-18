Give Congressman Mike Kelly and the Republicans credit, they don’t hesitate to double down on a shameless con that’s as transparent as a freshly cleaned pane of glass.
We’re talking about Kelly’s and the GOP’s hypocritical rhetoric about the deficit. Their latest gamesmanship is found in the set of rules Republicans in the House approved for the operation of that chamber.
In the past, if the House wanted to increase spending in a mandatory program or cut taxes, it had to either cut somewhere else or raise taxes to balance the books.
Now tax cuts don’t need to be offset with any savings elsewhere in the budget, so the loss of revenue will simply be added to our deficit. Like the $2 trillion the GOP’s 2017 tax cut is expected to add to the debt.
But spending increases caused by expanding mandatory programs have to come from cutting other spending programs.
They cannot be offset by tax increases.
This allows Kelly and the Republicans to scream about budget deficits when it comes to spending money to help people in need, but not when they’re adding God knows how much to that same deficit with tax cuts.
Add to that another rule that requires a three-fifths vote of the House to increase taxes, but no such requirement for cutting them.
As Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell wrote: “They’ve rigged the system so that tax cuts will be much easier to pass, and tax rate increases harder to pass.”
All this goes along with the GOP’s vision of “smaller government” – which is lower revenues from big tax cuts offset with cuts to things like the social safety net.
In Kelly’s world the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. And he’s fine with that.
Are you?
Rick Elia
Union Township
