As part of the Republican Party’s culture-war production “Drag Show Madness,” Rep. Aaron Bernstine has proposed legislation that would classify all drag shows as adult entertainment, like adult books stores and strip clubs.
Bernstine is pushing a false premise that all drag shows are alike and should all be treated the same. Sometimes nuance is the enemy of hysteria.
This effort is overkill looking for a sound bite. He gives the real answer himself with this comment:
“It’s long been considered rational to protect minors from sexually explicit entertainment — it’s why we require warning labels and ratings on music and movies.”
So, we need a rating system for these shows classifying which are designed for adults and which are designed for kids, with strong penalties for those that don’t follow the script.
Bernstine wants to impose his will on school districts that are political entities themselves. They should be making the decisions on this issue. Parents should be able to opt out their children if the content offends them. Bernstine’s claim of “parental rights” shouldn’t mean only people who think like him get to call the shots.
Some schools had held Drag Queen Story Hours. The aim is teaching children general diversity and acceptance through readings and shows.
Acceptance. Now there’s an interesting term.
Maybe if we had more of that there wouldn’t have been 315 proposals to restrict LGBTQ rights introduced in state legislatures across the country last year – triple the number introduced in 2019.
A man in a dress reading a story to your son or clowning around and dancing on stage isn’t going to inspire him to change his sexual orientation and/or preference.
The GOP is an extremist party trying to divide us in hopes of enhancing their political chances instead of seriously addressing real issues.
Rick Elia
Union Township
