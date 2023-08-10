Republicans are lying about Donald Trump’s indictment for the Jan. 6 insurrection.
They claim it’s an attack on free speech. That’s a lie.
The indictment alleges Trump and his six unindicted co-conspirators did this:
•Pressured officials in several swing states that Biden won — by using false claims of election fraud — to throw out the results and declare Trump the winner.
•Organized fraudulent slates of electors in seven swing states that would support Trump and sent them to Washington to set up a fake controversy to try to derail Biden’s election.
•Pressured the Justice Department to send letters to these swing states falsely claiming rampant voter fraud and endorsing the fake elector scheme.
•Tried to enlist Vice President Mike Pence to misuse his ceremonial role during the election’s certification to get the election results thrown out.
•Tried to exploit the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 by calling members of Congress to try to get them to delay certification.
None of that has anything to do with freedom of speech.
Another defense is that Trump really believed the election was stolen. Among those telling him that’s not truth were:
•The vice president
•Senior leaders of the Justice Department
•The Director of National Intelligence
•The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
•Senior White House attorneys
•Senior campaign staffers
•State legislators and officials
•State and federal courts
Do you really think he didn’t know what was going on?
Our congressman and Trump bootlicker Mike Kelly is lying about this being a case of weaponizing the DOJ. This is holding a criminal president accountable.
Kelly cries that “If this can happen to a former President, this can happen to anyone.” Someone should tell Kelly that’s the way it’s supposed to work, that no man is above the law.
Rick Elia
Union Township
