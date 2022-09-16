Republicans claim they’re the party of law and order; that crime is rising to the point that Americans are taking their lives into their own hands when they go out to buy groceries or stop at their favorite porn shop.
So let’s go along with the GOP and talk about crime in America, starting with theirs.
Republicans have embraced corruption and are dedicated to protecting a criminal ex-president. Even Donald Trump’s theft of classified documents – including nuclear secrets – gets a pass.
They’ve come to his defense in multiple ways, including slandering the FBI to the point where an armed man went to its Cincinnati field office in an unsuccessful attempt to kill agents there.
Look at all of Trump’s shady activities, including inspiring a mob to attack the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, bilking millions of dollars from his base based on his claim of the Big Lie of a rigged election, calling Georgia’s secretary of state and asking him to find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory there, his tax issues in New York, and his blatant obstruction of justice during the Mueller investigation.
We keep hearing that “no man is above the law.” Right now, the GOP is holding Trump so far above the law that you can’t even see the law from where he’s standing.
The Republican Party has become a criminal operation with Trump as its leader and various GOP members of Congress, Trump supporters, and the Right-wing media working in service to him.
The GOP is a dangerous extremist party. All its phony posturing about law and order isn’t going to change that one bit.
Rick Elia
New Castle
