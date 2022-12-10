Congratulations to Congressman Mike Kelly for winning another term in office.
This accomplishment isn’t because of his prowess as a candidate and legislator. He’s really not much of either. It’s mainly because of Republican voting dominance in PA-16 and that Democrats managed once again to trot out a weak candidate to face the incumbent.
Whenever you criticize a Democratic candidate, many Democrats by default attack you personally, even lie about you. This includes folks who were on the campaign’s payroll, as if they would ever admit to their own failings.
That doesn’t change the fact that the last three Democratic candidates failed to offer thought-out, researched, powerful, effective, messaging that would (1) define their opponent, (2) contrast them with their opponent, and (3) lay out their vision, reason for running, and why they’re the better choice.
Why? Incompetence? Lack of preparation? Laziness? You pick. Just know that posting a bunch of pictures of yourself on social media isn’t really a campaign strategy.
The crux of the problem is in Erie County. Because of its large population, it has outsized control over who the Democratic nominee is. It doesn’t help that Erie has become the cradle of weak candidates and Democratic political operatives who apparently don’t know much about politics.
Another default answer you get is that it’s very hard for a Democrat to win in this district. Agreed. So why bother? Why ask people to donate and volunteer their time when those funds and efforts would be better served in a statewide or national campaign, or even a local one?
The only thing that matters in politics is winning. If that’s not happening, figure out why or don’t even try. The stakes are too high to follow the same failed game plan every two years.
What do you think?
Rick Elia
Union Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.