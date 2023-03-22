As high school basketball season winds down, the question of the fairness of having public and private schools compete in the same playoff brackets is again in play.
The fact is the current system is blatantly unfair. (And yes, some public schools do recruit, but that’s an apples-to-coconuts comparison when weighing the advantages of private schools over public ones, so let’s put that red herring aside from the outset.)
What’s not called out enough is the obvious hypocrisy of private religious schools. There’s nothing Christian about exploiting an unfair advantage to achieve athletic success over public schools, who play pretty much with kids who’ve grown up in that community.
If these religious schools actually wanted to live the teachings of God, they’d be the first to call for separate playoffs for public and private schools in the name of fairness.
But we know that’s not going to happen.
This kind of phoniness is seen in a lot more important things than sports.
Evangelical Christians support a thrice-married, corrupt, pathological liar/adulterer who brags about sexually assaulting women.
Catholic bishops speak out against civil rights protections for the LGBTQ community, claiming they’re somehow a violation of their own religious freedom.
A group of wealthy Catholics in Colorado spends millions to buy data from online dating and hookup apps so they can track down alleged gay priests like common criminals and provide that information to the church.
I’m not feeling the love here.
It’s called projection when the accuser actually commits the acts that he claims someone else is doing. This applies to those Christians who seek to victimize others while falsely claiming they’re the victims themselves.
When some Christians in search of moral failings point at others, they’re missing the mark. They should be pointing at themselves, instead.
Rick Elia
Union Township
