Last month, six people — including three 9-year-olds — were gunned down at a school in Tennessee.
Add more photos to the gallery of dead children slaughtered by our country’s derangement for more guns and its disengagement from the collateral damage resulting from our gun culture and the tradeoff of dead kids for some kind of fantasy claim of “freedom” that it embraces.
We’ll never address this issue as long as our Congressman Mike Kelly and the GOP have anything to say about it.
After years of lying to their voters that Democrats want to take away their guns, that their freedom is somehow in danger, even about what the law actually says about the Second Amendment, Republicans aren’t going to suddenly see the light about guns in our country.
I’m sick of innocent citizens literally sacrificed at the altar of the gun lobby by politicians who think that provides them the best chance to win elections.
I’m sick of heartless politicians in Congress posing in pictures with assault-style weapons and wearing pins in the shape of these guns, as if the almost daily mass shootings are something to mock instead of mourn.
I’m sick of the Christian hypocrites who tell us to pray for the dead while voting for politicians who do nothing to try to mitigate these tragedies.
We must become a nation that doesn’t allow ordinary citizens to have weapons designed for maximum carnage, that believes background checks and red flag laws are common sense, not an invasion of our rights, and that bans oversized magazines that allow more bullets to be fired faster with fewer stops to reload?
The only hope is at the ballot box. In our congressional district it starts with running a good Democratic candidate instead of the clueless ones of the past.
Who will that be?
Rick Elia
New Castle
