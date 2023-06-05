The New Castle Police Department three years ago put an article in the paper about cracking down on these 4-wheelers and dirt bikes. For three years, I have been complaining along with others. In these three years, I have had four broken windows, three holes in screens and almost a daily occurrence of rocks bouncing off my house.
I have told the police who it was, where they live and nothing. I was walking my dog and saw one window gets broken, called the police and again nothing. I am willing to bet any amount that this would not happen to their house or happen in their neighborhood. So Chief Salem, what was the big article in the paper for and how are you going to address this problem? The thing is, it’s just not my neighborhood but, it’s not your neighborhood. I should buy a 4-wheeler, ride like a madman in your neighborhood and I would be arrested in the first minute of doing that. Doesn’t sound too fair that way, right? Why make promises in the paper, when the police had no intention to uphold?
Richard Rapp
New Castle
