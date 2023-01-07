Longtime customers, for years our paper was delivered excellent, our carrier resigned.
Then delivered by mail, not so good.
Smiling now, a new carrier, and we were missed three times in a week. Back to the mail delivery, and we’ve been missed four times.
Calling the paper, they brought one up twice, twice without. Called today and we’ll get it tomorrow, no one can deliver.
Called post office, we have no delivery people, you’ll get it tomorrow.
thought, Tuesdays and Sundays were the days we don’t get a paper. Man was I wrong.
Richard Rapp
New Castle
