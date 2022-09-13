Mr. Mayor, City Council, Code Enforcement: For 3 1/2 years, I and others have been complaining about a house on North Scott Street that has two junk unregistered vehicles, two to three-foot. high grass and four- to five-foot weeds.
A house on South Ray Street has four- to five-foot high grass and weeds and some rodents that call it home. The mayor’s office along with city council say it’s a code enforcement problem, and they say it’s the courts’ fault.
The problem is none of you care enough to get the owners of these properties to abide by city laws and ordinances. Tuesday, one city employee told me that is why he doesn’t live in the city. At Scott Street, an owner has friendships with police and code. He showed a person the inside of the house saying look at the money I’ve spent, but totally doesn’t care about the outside. Here’s a thought: “Take this junk to your house, don’t cut your grass, let the weeds get four- to five-feet high and see how nice your viewing pleasure is.” Can’t wait to hear your neighbors. So, Mr. Mayor, code falls under your jurisdiction, when are you going to enforce the city’s ordinances and get these properties cleaned up?
I know, out of sight, out of mind and it’s not your neighborhood, so why care?
Richard Rapp
New Castle
