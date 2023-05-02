It is with much gratitude to the many responsible in helping make this year’s 2023 Lawrence County Tax Outreach such a success.
From the scheduling stages to the actual outreach days, our county’s township supervisors, borough mayors, council, secretaries, and municipal tax collectors are to be commended for the cooperation they gave me in bringing this service to fruition.
My heartfelt thanks to each of you.
Seeds were planted for the County Tax Outreach pilot program in 2008 when in its first year $11K was initially collected.
It is with much enthusiasm that I am very happy to report that for 2023, approximately $1.1M was collected from the 23 venues I traveled to throughout our County these past two months. This year’s County Tax Outreach collection total exceeds 2022 County Tax Outreach collection totals by $177K. Rest assured, this year along with the past 15 years, the County Tax Outreach program costs $0 to the County as I have never turned in any mileage/expenses for reimbursement.
I always enjoy traveling to your municipalities as well as meeting and visiting with each of you. With your support and positive feedback, this program will return in 2024. It is an honor and a privilege to work with and for all of you as your Lawrence County Treasurer.
The Lawrence County Tax Outreach Program personifies county and municipal government working together at their very best on behalf of the taxpayers of Lawrence County.
In closing, please know that “innovation coupled with superior customer service” will always be evident in your Lawrence County Treasurer’s office because serving you is our passion, purpose and priority.
Richard L. Rapone
Lawrence County
Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.