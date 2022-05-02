I write this letter with much gratitude to the many responsible in helping make this year’s 2022 Lawrence County Tax Outreach such a success. From the scheduling stages to the actual visitation days, our county’s township supervisors, borough mayors, council, secretaries and municipal tax collectors are to be commended for the cooperation they gave me in bringing this service to fruition. My heartfelt thanks to each of you.
Seeds were planted for the County Tax Outreach pilot program in 2008 when in its first year $11,000 was initially collected. It is with much enthusiasm I am very happy to report that for 2022 approximately $923,000 was collected from the 23 venues I traveled to throughout our county these past two months. This year’s County Tax Outreach collection totals bests 2021 County Tax Outreach collection totals by $150,000.
A sincere thank you goes out to my fellow taxpayers who have embraced and utilized this program to satisfy their 2022 county taxes. I always enjoy visiting your municipalities as well as meeting and conversing with each of you. Rest assured, with your support and positive feedback, this program will return in 2023. It is an honor and a privilege to work with and for all of you as your Lawrence County treasurer.
The Lawrence County Tax Outreach Program personifies county and municipal government working together at their very best on behalf of the taxpayers of Lawrence County. In closing, please know that “innovation coupled with superior customer service” will always be evident in your Lawrence County treasurer’s office because serving you is our passion and priority!
Richard L. Rapone
Lawrence County Treasurer
