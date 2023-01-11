To the people of New Castle:.
Wake up. The ex-mayor Anthony Mastrangelo wants back on city council. This guy and others made the deal with Aiken Refuse, making you pay cash, not checks, on garbage stickers that we had to buy when you didn’t need them because they forced you to buy more than you use each week.
The bidding is on again for trash pickup. Don’t let the city leaders get you again.
Richard Blake
New Castle
