As we return to Washington, my Republican colleagues and I control the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time since 2018.
That is a responsibility I take very seriously. We are prepared to tackle an agenda that works for the American people, not unelected bureaucrats.
I want you to know that I’ve already been hard at work introducing bills that fulfill my promises to you.
Just days ago, I re-introduced legislation that will hold the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) accountable to the American people. In the “Inflation Reduction Act,” the Biden administration infused the IRS with $80 billion of new funding without any real oversight. My bill, the IRS Funding Accountability Act, would give Congress a direct say in how this new funding could be spent and provide more transparency for the American people.
House Republicans have already taken historic action to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Biden drained it by 40% in less than two years yet gas prices remain $1.10 per gallon higher than when he came into office. Republicans are once again ensuring those reserves are used during emergencies, not to score quick political points.
I am now serving as chairman of the Ways & Means’ Subcommittee on Tax, which oversees tax policy and how the federal government collects and spends tax dollars. This position is incredibly significant to Western Pennsylvania. As chairman, I will work tirelessly to make sure your tax dollars are spent as effectively as possible. The inflation rate over the last two years remains a combined 13 percent. Washington doesn’t need more of your money. You do, and I am fighting to make that happen.
I envision our Republican majority in the U.S. House will serve as the much-needed check-and-balance the American people have been asking for over the last two years. The majority of voters made it clear: they are done with runaway spending, open borders, and shortsighted energy policy. In a divided government, where Democrats still control the U.S. Senate, passing legislation will be understandably difficult. But it’s possible if we work together.
I look forward to seeing you in the community.
(Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly represents Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties, and part of Venango County. He is the chairman of the Ways & Means Subcommittee on Tax.)
