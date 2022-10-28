I am writing in response to the Sept. 22, 2022, article in the New Castle News in which Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd called Republican candidate Doug Mastriano “too extreme” and without a real plan to move the state forward.
If Mr. Boyd is calling Doug Mastriano “too extreme,” then he is also calling every patriotic American, regardless of their political affiliation, “too extreme” if they are pro-God, pro-family, pro-country and pro-Constitution.
Patriotic Americans understand the importance of freedom, believe in the values and principles that our country was founded on and will not bow down to a Marxist/socialist anti-American, anti-Biblical ideology/political agenda.
Our country is under attack, both spiritually and politically.
The Biden administration and Marxist Democrat politicians are pushing our country toward Marxism/socialism, where our freedoms, our voices and our constitutional rights are being stripped away from us.
Regardless of your political affiliation, before you cast your vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, please do your homework, know the candidates’ plans, and know where the candidates stand on the issues that will affect you, your family and our country.
Contrary to Mr. Boyd’s statement, Doug Mastriano does have a real plan to move the state forward.
Mr. Boyd would have known this, had he done his homework.
Voters have the power on Nov. 8 to turn our country around, restore our freedoms, our voices, our Constitutional rights, and our free republic, with one nation under God.
In doing so, our great nation will be preserved for future generations.
Renee Slagle
New Wilmington
