The library needs a “lift.” Like many things, we don’t realize we need something until we do.
One of the silent gems of the county is the public library and the elevator has been out and renovations are needed.
Let’s be honest with ourselves — we have all had to use it in some way. Skip that coffee and doughnut and donate what you can to help get it fixed. Politicians, you can do much more too. The library is more than the New Castle Public Library so I suggest the name be changed to the Lawrence County Public Library. Let’s make this project one for the books.
Raymond Ludwiczak
Neshannock Township
