I read with interest the letter to the editor from Rick Elia in the Oct. 21 edition of the New Castle News.
He implies only Republicans receive donations from many different sources. How many donations has Dan Pastore received from the teachers union and all of the other unions? How did Josh Shapiro get the war chest he has compared to Doug Mastriano?
Fences don’t work, but we taxpayers just spent $500,000 to put a fence around Joe Biden’s vacation home. A year-and-a-half ago, we were energy independent, but now we are begging foreign sources to sell us more oil. Gasoline was $2.53 a gallon, now it is near $4 a gallon. Our great president is depleting our emergency oil reserves by selling oil to China.
When abortion is considered, my body, my choice. When vaccination is considered, my body, not my choice. It is destroying our military.
The president is requesting $2.6 billion for global gender studies. What is to study? There are two genders, one male and one female. God said so.
The Quinnipiac University made a study. If the United States were invaded, would you stand and fight or cut and run? Sixty-eight percent of Republicans interviewed would stand and fight, 57 percent of independents would stand and fight and 48 percent of Democrats would stand and fight. What would you do?
Ray Marr
Hickory Township
