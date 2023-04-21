Arbor Day will be observed on April 28.
Arbor Day is a day set aside to appreciate trees. More importantly, the day is meant to encourage tree planting in the United States.
In recent years and even recent weeks in our area, we have experienced many events which have diminished trees in our community. Storms and diseases have taken a huge toll on trees in our area. That is, in addition to the loss of trees because of development and people simply choosing to take down a tree because they don’t want it on their property any longer.
I encourage people to consider planting a tree (or several trees) in their yards and businesses this year. Local government should also consider allocating funds for trees in parks, playgrounds and along streets in their communities.
Considering that many proposals to confront climate change are controversial and expensive, planting trees is easy and one thing that everyone can agree is a positive for our communities regardless of one’s political persuasion.
Where should you plant a tree? Only small trees should be planted near or under power lines. Plant larger trees a distance from homes and buildings so when they grow they do not need significant pruning.
Keep in mind that topping trees is not recommended. Topping actually weakens trees. Trees need to be pruned by tree experts who know the best way to prune trees.
What type of tree you plant is determined by the location. Large shade trees need room to grow, but even a small spot in the yard can usually accommodate a smaller tree.
If you live in an apartment or you already have plenty of trees in your yard, you can still help. Make a donation to the Arbor Day Society or to the Keystone Tree Fund. You can do that when you renew your auto registration in Pennsylvania.
Trees can be planted anytime in the warm months and even late into Fall. You will need to water your tree the first year you plant it, especially in dry weather. Plant a tree for your own benefit, but even more importantly for your children and grandchildren. They will thank you.
An old proverb asks “when is the best time to plant a tree?” The answer “yesterday.”
Randall Costello
Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.