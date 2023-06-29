On Memorial Day, I took my great-grandchildren to Greenwood Cemetery to see my great-grandfather’s Civil War monument and grave site.
I knew by seeing in the New Castle News that the American Legion veterans, on North Jefferson Street, took over that cemetery.
When I went to the West Washington Street entrance, I could not believe my eyes. The two-foot-high grass was cut. The grass around the grave stones were being well groomed, fallen trees blocking the road were removed. The road beds were cleaned and it was beginning to look like it did over 80 years ago when my father took us there every Memorial Day to put flowers on our families graves.
There are hundreds of graves of veterans in that cemetery. They are not just taking care of the veterans graves, they are taking care of all of the graves there.
I can not believe the amounts of hours, hard work, sweat and finances to make this a beautiful place again.
Keeping it well-maintained will get rid of one of New Castle’s eyesores. Seeing is believing. Go past and take a look.
Better yet, take a drive through and see what these veterans have done then take the time to send them a thank you card, letting them know how much they are appreciated and put a little something in the card.
Also, Remember the New Castle Honor Guard that give a lot of time and financing to give their passing veterans a ceremony. The citizens of Lawrence County and New Castle should be more than proud of what they do. They ask nothing, but give so much. May God bless each and every one of them for what they have done for our county and city.
Ralph D. Snyder
Edinburg
