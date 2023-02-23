Why are some people criticizing Rep. Mike Kelly’s voting record? Everyone knows we have far greater problems based on a totally incompetent administration led by a totally incompetent and embarrassing president.
Some examples:
•This administration blames every ill in America on “whiteness,” a.k.a., MAGA people.
•President Joe Biden caused this painful inflation by declaring war on our abundant oil and natural gas reserves, not caring about hard-working Americans trying to feed their families. This president drained the Strategic Oil Reserve (established for catastrophes like war) and is now buying costly “dirty oil” from countries that despise us.
•This administration left Americans stranded in Afghanistan with an ill-planned evacuation order. Thirteen dead military personnel, and as their caskets were being unloaded, Biden was caught checking his watch.
•America is being invaded on our southern border, and now in the sky with surveillance of our most sensitive military sites. Biden is compromised by the CCP and just happened to permit it to cross the country, sending crucial information back to China.
•Crime is escalating in Democrat-controlled cities across America, and this administration has no plan to solve it.
•This administration is allowing “gender transitions” with body mutilations without parental permission.
•The administration’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, I wonder how much was designated for our railroads where we have hundreds of derailments each year?
•And finally, why was there no one from the administration attending the East Palestine town hall meeting on Wednesday evening to illustrate a little sympathy?
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.