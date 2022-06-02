This letter is in response to a May 26 letter by David P. Gaibis Sr.
I believe anyone this obsessed with racism in America is in reality the real racist. He stated white parents are teaching their children to kill Blacks. This is a false as well as injurious statement. He should provide proof of his accusations.
He also needs to do some research. We as a country have made extreme progress in the last three decades. Is there more work to be done? Of course, and the work continues. In the year 2021, only six unarmed Blacks were killed by the police but 10,000 Blacks were killed by other Blacks and this was caused by many factors, but racism is not one of them.
People like him are creating unnecessary problems in America and it needs to cease.
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
