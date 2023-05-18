The letter writer of May 8 is a little misinformed. He states the border problem is not President Joe Biden’s fault, although Biden has been the chief executive for the past 28 months. President Trump was building the wall on the Southern border and what did Biden do upon entering office? He stopped construction. The steel for the unfinished wall, which was already paid for, lies untouched, rusting away on the ground.
He stated it’s Mexico’s fault. Oh really? Mexico controls our border? President Trump asked Mexico to put their troops on their side of the border to stop the migrants. And what happened? The Mexican troops slowed the migration down, virtually stopping it. As soon as Biden took office, Mexico pulled their troops. Why? Because they have no respect for our current president, they do not fear him and they see weakness. Nor is there any respect for our country, we are a worldwide laughing stock because of this president and his vice president. Quite sad and disturbing, but not surprising.
The writer asks why Rep. Mike Kelly and his “colleagues” aren’t doing something about the “border problem.” The crucial truth he conveniently left out, the Democrats had control of the House as well as the Senate for the first two years of Biden’s presidency. Where were they? It tells you they nor Biden could give a hoot about what was happening on the border! They actually encouraged it. And now, we have thousands of migrants coming in each and every day from countries all over the world. Six million so far and counting, with very little information of who they are and virtually little knowledge of what harm some may be plotting. The buck does stop with President Biden. He is totally responsible for this disaster as well as others affecting our country.
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
