President Joe Biden has been on vacation again, 367 days so far under his belt in just over two and a half years in office. That equates to being out of the office 40 percent of the time. The other 60 percent may be naps at the Oval Office desk, although I cannot verify. On Friday as he was leaving Rehoboth Beach, a reporter asked him about the rising death toll in Hawaii from the severe wildfires, and the leader of the free world answered by saying “no comment." This may be the sickest response of any world leader in history.
As of this writing, over 100 are dead and 1,000 still missing! Mr. Biden has committed numerous mistakes in his two-plus years in the White House, but with these two words, he has destroyed his 2024 campaign. These two words illustrate he is not fit for the office and should not be president any longer. Resign now, Mr. Biden!
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
