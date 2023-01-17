Every story has two sides.
It is true that DON has purchased several buildings on East Washington Street for the purpose of rehabilitation and redevelopment. It is DON’s hope that, in collaboration with numerous community and business leaders, these revitalization efforts will attract additional productive retail businesses to an otherwise deteriorating area of New Castle.
DON’s goal is to revitalize this area. Bringing retail life back to this corridor will help everyone to develop a vision for what downtown New Castle can become. DON is pleased to house a new eatery in the former Four Brother’s location — The Corner Stone (operated by Lucas Leventry) — in a totally refurbished restaurant. As a tenant Mr. Leventry is not the property owner. The decisions made with respect to parking are DON’s, so any negativity directed at Mr. Leventry or the Corner Stone Restaurant is misplaced.
DON, as the property owner, made the decision to address the parking area in this location only after Two Brother’s Gaming attempted to tow customers’ vehicles from the property owned by DON and DON alone. As a responsible landlord, DON had an obligation to assist in protecting the rights of its tenants. While always willing to reach accommodation with our neighbors, DON will stand behind its obligation to its tenants by ensuring the peaceful, unrestricted use of their leased premises. While Two Brothers Gaming may have assumed it had ownership of the parking area in question, this assumption was mistaken. Simply put, businesses that do not have adequate parking need to direct their customers to public parking areas or other places that do not interfere with their neighbors’ property. It is unfortunate that DON was forced to place the jersey barriers to ensure access to its own property.
Unfortunately, the one-sided portrayal on social media and other places gives weight to the idea that no good deed goes unpunished. In this age of misinformation, knowing the facts of both sides of the story is always helpful.
Phil Berezniak
Chief Legal Counsel, DON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.