The question is, are Biden pompom wavers just uninformed victims of the media blackout of the ever-growing number of Biden scandals spanning the globe, or are they totally aware and just don’t care?
Do they agree that whistle-blowers exposing the Biden’s massive corruption should be punished and treated like criminals, while believing that it was an impeachable offense for then-President Trump, to inquire about corruption in Ukraine, a country that receives billions of U.S. tax dollars?
Are they OK with our U.S. Justice Department and FBI to actively protecting thoroughly corrupt Biden crime family and Democrat cronies, while weaponizing the law against Trump, his family and associates? Do they approve of Biden’s White House, U.S. agencies, Democrat members of Congress, and their staff, that demand that certain persons or posts be censored on Twitter, Facebook, etc with not only postings being removed but being shadow banned, demonetized or kicked off completely?
For those who are truly under-informed, please be open-minded, broaden your sources of information and not be so quick to eat up every accusation against Trump, which are posed by the very ones covering up dangerous corruption that has worldwide repercussions. And for those who are aware of the over $40 million going into the Biden family’s 20 different LLCs from Russia, China, Ukraine, Romania, etc... and the U.S. government cover-ups, but continue to wave pompoms and throw around the word “democracy,” they do not impress anyone who knows we have a “republic” and is now an uphill battle to keep it.
Patty Jenkins
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.