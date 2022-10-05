“A staunch defender of our democratic institutions” is the reason cited by former Homeland Security Secretary, Michael Chertoff, on endorsing Josh Shapiro to follow two horrendous terms of Gov. Tom Wolf.
Chertoff, of airport naked-body scanner fame, who was chosen by the Biden administration to serve on new Disinformation Governance Board (nicknamed Ministry of Truth) profits from advising and lobbies on navigating the labyrinth of “democratic institutions.”
Shapiro, who has spent his time and Pennsylvania tax payer dollars repeatedly suing the Trump administration, also fought to protect Wolf’s dictatorial COVID mandates every time they were challenged. Shapiro blames his record of aiding and abetting in Wolf’s disastrous mandates with an awe shucks response of: “This is an area where think folks got it wrong”
Well, the “folks” got it right when they voted to limit executive emergency powers. A shame that process was even needed, but when you have proponents of authoritarian governance in both the governor and state attorney’s offices, the “folks” were right to end Wolf’s dictatorial mandates and put a stop to Shapiro’s fights to protect them.
As for Chertoff and his credibility, he was one of the 51 former national security experts who all said Hunter Biden’s laptop story was “Russian disinformation.” No wonder the Biden administration wanted him on the new Disinformation Board.
Perhaps Shapiro would qualify on that board as well for passing himself off as a moderate, when his record proves otherwise.
Patty Jenkins
New Castle
