To the 64 percent of voters in Lawrence County who voted for Donald Trump and to any of the 34 percent who voted for Joe Biden and deeply regret it, your vote in November is more important than ever.
Don’t fall for the myth that Josh Shapiro is a sensible moderate. As Pennsylvania attorney general, he used our tax dollars to be a political junkyard dog attacking President Trump with a dozen lawsuits. Shapiro is an advocate for open borders that enable cartels to become incredibly wealthy, deadly fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens and human trafficking.
And John Fetterman? It’s been reported that the self-avowed Socialist/Marxist received allowance from his parents until he was 50 years old.
No doubt, both Shapiro, Fetterman and other so-called “protectors of Democracy” are doing cartwheels over the very un-American weaponization of our federal government. Anyone who approves of the Banana Republic Stasi treatment of Trump, his associates, and supporters need to forever erase the word “Democracy” from their vocabulary.
Thought Trump was “icky”? Don’t like Doug Mastriano’s U.S. military service and taking our Constitution seriously? Envious of the success of Dr. Oz? Don’t like Mike Kelly’s fighting against big oppressive government? Please put pettiness aside, preserving our Republic depends on it.
Patty Jenkins
New Castle
