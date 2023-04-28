It is very admirable that Rick Elia cares so much about the safety and security of human life.
I would like to offer a suggestion of how he and others can make a difference to save thousands and thousands of lives: Lobby loud and hard to President Biden, senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman, demanding they follow the U.S. Constitution and reestablish our nation’s sovereignty by closing the border.
The Biden administration is purposely leaving our borders open, which is causing death and destruction in so many different ways. Children and persons of all ages die from the elements, are murdered with guns, tortured then murdered with blades, from drowning. The deaths are either on U.S. soil, or on their way to breach our southern border.
Where is the sympathy for U.S. ranchers or other families that continuously find bodies on their land, or live in non-stop fear of brazen, weapon-toting cartel members?
Where is the sympathy for the children dying on their journey, or forced into sex slavery, or servitude to pay off thousands of dollars owed to human smugglers? Where is the concern of possible terrorist being among the thousands of “got-away’s,” or hardened criminals who have zero intention of following our laws?
Where was the outrage over U.S. military deaths and deaths of children, women and men in Afghanistan, after they were abandoned by Biden?
Why the silence on the devastation over the thousands dying from deadly fentanyl entering the U.S. from Mexico, via China?
The Biden administration supporters are in no position to be judging anyone, let alone trying to blame U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly and his colleagues for horrendous acts by sick evil individuals.
Criminals don’t obey laws. Neither does the Biden administration, and pointing that out isn’t a crime — yet.
Patty Jenkins
New Castle
