Help! The New Castle Public Library desperately needs help.
We have a library to be proud of. From its genealogy information, the children’s department, the Book Cellar, the stacks where all sort of fiction and non-fiction books are kept and a large collection of reference material.
If you are searching for something, the library is a treasure trove of information and has things that can’t be found anywhere else.
However, on the main floor, we have a nonfunctioning elevator with an RIP sign on it. That means children are not able to go up to the second floor, and others can’t go to the Book Cellar in the basement.
New Castle library has one of the best used-book stores in the tri-state area. The volunteer staff is doing its best to keep things running on a limited basis.
The library is a huge asset to our community. Surely, a service organization or group could come up with a way to obtain the needed repairs, take down the RIP sign and bring our elevator back to life.
I am an avid supporter of the library, both the lending section and the Book Cellar. I miss the freedom of being able to wander the stacks and look for favorite authors and genre.
Hopefully someone or a group will come up with a solution for this serious problem.
Nancy Hanna
New Castle
