In my three years in county government, I have been the strongest conservative voice that the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has seen in decades.
I’ve aggressively fought to maintain a balanced budget and brought the county back from the brink of bankruptcy.
I’ve spoken out against inefficiency and incompetence in the county’s economic development systems. I’ve fully funded county-level public safety organizations from the District Attorney’s office to our correctional institution.
Don’t believe me? Check out my voting record. As the top Republican and top conservative in Lawrence County government, I’m casting my vote for Josh Shapiro for Governor of Pennsylvania.
On the issues that face communities like Lawrence County, Shapiro is the only candidate in the race with a concrete plan on how to solve them. While his opponent actively works to undermine free and fair elections, Shapiro is focused on the issues that matter: workforce development, main street revitalization, and infrastructure investment.
On law and order, Shapiro plans to add 2,000 new police officers to Pennsylvania’s streets — picking up the endorsements of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police. On education, Shapiro is focused on expanding opportunities for vocational and technical training.
When I ran for county commissioner, my platform contained many of the same initiatives as Josh Shapiro’s does now. Republicans, Democrats and Independents from across Lawrence County supported those initiatives, came together, and elected me to implement them.
I strongly encourage Republicans, Democrats and Independents to come together and cast their votes for Josh Shapiro for governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
When party labels are stripped away, the contrast is clear: Josh Shapiro is the best candidate for the job.
Morgan Boyd
Lawrence County commissioner
