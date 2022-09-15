I am emailing you regarding your article in Friday’s newspaper regarding the Mohawk varsity football team.
It’s quite obvious that you’re just looking for a story — you must enjoy “stirring the pot.”
Your story was nothing less than disgusting. These are Kids! There was a thorough investigation done, respect that! I’m going to assume that you don’t have any experience in law enforcement or investigation work. Let those qualified do their jobs.
Innocent kids do not deserve to be punished for something that they had nothing to do with. You really need to get your facts straight before publishing an article like that. In my opinion, you are a very poor excuse for a journalist.
Hopefully, you can find some other nonsense to publish and leave these kids alone.
Melissa A. Nolfi, President of Mohawk Football Boosters Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.