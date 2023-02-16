By delaying the destruction of unidentified manned or unmanned aircraft as soon as possible, the Department of Defense and the president places our people in harm’s way and fails to protect our sovereignty. It also opens the door to follow-up intrusions such as the second that penetrated our borders.
Referring to the attached letter, I served at the highest level of the military command on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during 9-11. I believe it was imperative for the Pentagon to take out the Chinese surveillance balloon sooner. The balloon was flying unchallenged less than 12 miles over our country, well within the sovereign parameters of a country’s air space. If such an unidentified flying object was carrying an explosive or biological weapon, whoever launched it could have caused mass casualties by detonating it upon it reaching a heavily populated area. Without the Pentagon being able to immediately confirm that the balloon had no detrimental payloads, one needs to ask why the balloon was not destroyed when it hovered over vacant lands having no populations. According to international law, a country has every right to deny access to its air space. Although the balloon was an unmanned aircraft, it was a remotely controlled aircraft that violated our air space, and our air traffic controllers had no direct communication with whoever was manipulating its flight. During the 9-11 crisis, the military protocol was to shoot down any aircraft that did not properly identify itself and did not communicate its intent. I would ask the President why he and the Pentagon did not enact such a policy to protect the American people and secure our air space sooner? More importantly, we need to take notice that an unmanned aircraft easily breached our air space without immediate detection. Such a breach in our air space bodes a thorough examination of where our surveillance systems may be flawed.
Matt Drozd, Lt Colonel USAF (ret)
Medical Readiness Logistics
West Middlesex
