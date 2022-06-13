I had the great pleasure of going to the Renova festival this past Thursday night and hearing the amazing artists performing beautiful music.
There was a wonderful string quartet that was comprised of musical artists who graduated from the top music schools in the country, many of whom now teach at well-known universities.
One of the pieces also featured past New Castle native Nanette Kaplan Solomon, well-known pianist who performed with many noted orchestras and in many countries around the world. There is one more concert scheduled for Thursday, June 16 at St. Camillus Church at 7:30 p.m. If you are a music lover, I urge you to attend the next concert.
Maryann Carnahan
New Castle
